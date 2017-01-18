The Dangerous Chemicals Lurking in Your Deodorant

When you smear on deodorant every morning, you likely don’t think of the effects it may have on you other than keeping away the stank and sweat. However, according to The National Cancer Institute, some recent studies have shown that some of the chemicals in antiperspirants can have serious effects on your health, including breast cancer.

Aluminum: Aluminum-based compounds are the active ingredient in antiperspirants. The National Cancer Institute says they are used to ‘plug’ the sweat glands and stop sweat from reaching the surface of your skin. It is believed that these compounds can be absorbed into the skin, causing estrogen-like effects. Many studies suggest that deodorant can lead to breast cancer because of the rise in cases found in the upper outside quadrant of the breast, located near the armpit where deodorant is applied.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parabens: The National Cancer Institute reported that parabens can be another issue. Parabens are preservatives used in deodorants that have also been shown to mimic estrogen in the body. In short, it is believed that parabens build up in your tissue, possibly leading to breast tumors.

Other chemicals to avoid: According to The Huffington Post: Other ingredients to steer clear of include:

Aerosol Products

Anything that claims to be ‘natural’ but is unregulated

Triclosan

Synthetic fragrances (which contain hormone disruptors)

Propylene Glycol

Although many studies have been conducted on this topic, the results are not yet conclusive enough for the FDA to ban such chemicals. However, results from certain studies still give reason to deodorize with caution.

Ready to get rid of the chemicals and try a natural deodorant? Here is a great one from Dr. Hauschka that you may like.

While we do not recommend letting your stinky-flag fly, there is an excellent alternative: natural deodorant. Natural deodorant is known to still be effective at stopping odor and sweat, but because it’s made of natural ingredients, you won’t have to worry about the horrible, health hazards! For more amazing health articles, click here.