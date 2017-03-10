The 20-Minute Ritual That Promises to Improve Memory

(Photo: iStock)

Thanks to the immense improvements in medicine and diet, more of us are living longer today. This amplified investment has not only enabled researchers to understand the brain as we age, but enables us to better understand how our brain works and responds.

In conversation with MindBodyGreen‘s #Revitalize2016 event, author of “Grain Brain” and board-certified neurologist, Dr. David Permutter shares the daily ritual that has proven to increase the size of your hippocampus, consequently improving memory.

While it might be something many of us already do to stay healthy, Perlmutter shares the simple routine that takes only 20 minutes of your day, 7 days a week.

“Aerobic exercise causes your genome to create a chemical Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor — BFNF — which is a growth hormone for your brain,” he said. “You can grow new brain cells.”

As you grow new brain cells, you begin to retrain your brain and improve its memory bank. With studies conducted by the University of Pittsburgh, Perlmutter adds when it comes to our brain’s memory center, size matters as it helps us retain important information.

Between running, walking, yoga and spin classes, the neurologist suggests hitting a good target heart rate in the cardio zone in order to reap the benefits.

