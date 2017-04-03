Target Released Totally Unretouched Swim Ads and They’re Amazing

Stretch Marks Star In Target’s New, Unretouched Swim Ads https://t.co/4g378gm0aB pic.twitter.com/KXAljOxpuq — World Site News (@worldsitenews) March 22, 2017

As more and more retailers are embracing body diversity in their advertising, Target has made a major step forward after releasing a series of totally unretouched images advertising their swim line, The Huffington Post reports.

The four women featured in the #TargetSwim 2017 campaign are Lizzie Armanto, Megan Batoon, Kamie Crawford and Denise Bidot, who proudly rocks her stretch marks in a green bikini.

“Target shows women of all shapes, sizes and colors looking beautiful and confident in themselves and their swimsuits and that resonates with women everywhere,” Crawford said on the brand’s website. “Confidence is contagious!”

“Once you find that perfect suit that fits just right it will give you that extra boost of confidence that will make your pool or beach day even better,” added Bidot, who has also been featured in an unretouched Lane Bryant ad that ran in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The ladies look seriously amazing in the ads, and we love the message Target is sending with this campaign. What a way to ring in spring!

