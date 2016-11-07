‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Expecting Baby Number 3

Jared Padalecki is adding another member to his family!

While Gilmore Girls fans are wondering whether Dean will be reuniting with Rory, in the real world, Padalecki and his wife are preparing to welcome their third child.

The actor stopped by Live! With Kelly on Monday morning and admitted he and wife Genevieve are expecting a baby in March 2017. They already have two sons, Tom, 4, and Shepherd, 2.

The happy news comes just a few months after their Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, announced his wife Daneel is pregnant with twins who will be joining three-year-old big sister, Justic Jay “JJ.”

For Padalecki’s birthday he shared a picture of Tom and JJ dressed up like their characters and wrote, “Don’t worry about getting too old. We are already raising the next generation of hunters.”

Happy Birthday @jaredpadalecki … Don’t worry about getting too old. We are already raising the next generation of hunters. Love ya, pal. A photo posted by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Jul 19, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT

With all these new babies on the way, the supernatural world should be safe in no time!