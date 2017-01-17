Super Seeds Revealed for the Optimal Wellness Routine

Healthy eating has turned into a seed sensation with an explosion of touted benefits from seeds across the board. Nutritionists are suggesting seeds in our diet as part of our wellness routine, but the variety of seed options now available can be a smidge overwhelming. If you’re wondering what super seed to sprinkle on your salad, smoothie or other dish, here are a few suggestions brought to you by Nutritionist Holley Grainger to help you choose the seeds to stock up on.

Flax seeds: Flax is rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Many studies are finding that flax has many heart-healthy benefits. You will now find that many commercial products lining the supermarket shelves, like cereals and snacks, are enhanced with flax seeds for extra flavor and nutrition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nutritionist Serving Suggestion: Grind them before eating for the best absorption. Using flax meal in homemade bars, like Skinny Mom’s Autumn Apple Oat Bars, is a simple way to get your flax in!

Chia Seeds: No, these aren’t just used to grow your own fuzzy-headed Chia Pet. Chia seeds have also stolen the limelight in the last few years as a nutritional powerhouse. They’re loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, carbohydrates, protein, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and calcium.

Nutritionist Serving Suggestion: Sprinkle them over oatmeal or a salad or blend them into a smoothie. Check out two of Skinny Mom’s top smoothie recipes using chia seeds: Pomegranate Blueberry Powerhouse Smoothie and Skinny Green Monster Smoothie!

Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are actually lower in fat than many others and offer a broad range of essential minerals like potassium, magnesium, and iron. They also have cholesterol-lowering and prostate health benefits.

Nutritionist Serving Suggestion: Roast fresh seeds in the fall for a nutritious and delicious snack. Check out Pumpkin Seed Central: 9 Ways to Mix Up Your Seeds for mouth-watering recipes!

Incorporate these super seeds in your diet by adding them to your morning smoothie or any recipe that could use a little nutritional boost. While small in size, these seeds pack a nutritional punch worthy of making its way into your meals.

Your turn! Share your favorite super seed and how you serve it.