9 Super-Easy Weeknight Dinners to Try This Week

Weeknights are hectic, no matter how young or old you are. Maybe that’s why so many of us turn to fast food instead of cooking fresh meals in our own kitchens.

If you want to start making food at home but are worried you don’t have the time, try out one of these stellar recipes. They’re all easy to follow and take less than a half hour, so you can serve your family home-cooked meals without sacrificing all of your evening free time.

Potato, Radish and Green Bean Hash With Fried Eggs – 524 calories

If you’ve got some potatoes, seasoning, green beans, radishes, and eggs on hand, then you can probably whip up this satisfying meal in under fifteen minutes. You’ll need to grate the potatoes and wring out the moisture, then cook them in a large cast-iron skillet and add the extra ingredients. The recipe on Self.com is easy to follow, and chances are, it’ll become a staple in your weeknight routine.

Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers – 195 calories each

Taco Tuesday just got a bit of an upgrade at your place. You’ll need a bit of prep time to create these bad boys, but then you can just stick them in the oven and let the heat do the rest of the work. Added bonus: you only need green peppers, turkey, taco seasoning, cheese, and salsa, so shopping for this meal is a breeze. Get the recipe here.

Mushroom Pepper Steak – 241 calories

If you’re in the mood for a flavorful, marinated sirloin steak, look no further than this recipe by Taste of Home. It only takes about half an hour to mix together the ingredients in a large nonstick skillet, and once you taste the steak, you’ll realize the reward was well worth the effort. Grab the recipe at A Taste of Home.

Chicken Fried Rice – 290 calories

Forget ordering Chinese takeout that’s swimming in soy sauce and sodium. This fried rice dish only takes about 25 minutes to make, so you won’t save any time dashing out to the nearest Panda Express. Plus, it’s healthier for you and actually pretty fun to make. Get the recipe here.

Lentil Pasta With Arugula Pesto – 397 calories

You’d be surprised by how good this pasta recipe is from My Everyday Table is for you (and your diet). You’ll need a food processor to take care of those fresh garlic cloves, but after that, it’s just a matter of combining all the ingredients to achieve an exquisite flavor. It shouldn’t take you more than 20 minutes or so to make six servings, so feel free to save the leftovers for lunch later in the week.

Fish Tacos – 410 calories each

Although these tacos might not seem that caloric, good luck eating just one. You’ll have a hard time depriving yourself of the fresh flavor and perfectly-seared fish, and because it only takes 20 minutes to prepare, you’ll probably add this dish’s ingredients to your regular shopping list after your first bite. Get the recipe for this flavorful dish at Recipe Tin Eats.

Zucchini Pork Dumplings – 240 calories

Ditch all the caloric dough and wrap your dumplings up in healthy, low-carb zucchini! A mandoline will assist you in making this bite-sized treats that you can eat as appetizers or bulk up for dinner with some brown rice. These dumplings are low-calorie, only clocking in at 240 calories and fit within a Keto or Whole30 diet plan. Get the delicious recipe at Skinnytaste.

Philly Cheese Turkey Sloppy Joes – 211 calories each

Craving that awesome sloppy joe taste, but hesitant to indulge in all of the calories? Try out this recipe that substitutes turkey for beef and adds in an extra dose of Philly cheese flavor. It’s low in calories and takes less than a half hour to make, which is why you’ll come back to it time and time again. Get the recipe here.

Curry Coconut Rice With Vegetables and a Fried Egg – 424 calories

This meal is just adventurous enough to add some excitement to your boring weeknight, but it’s also incredibly simple to make. Self’s recipe can help you create the dish in under ten minutes, and you’ll love the meal’s substantial helping of protein and wonderful flavor. Helpful tip: you might want to double the recipe and share with a friend because you’ll probably want seconds.

Featured image: Self

