Studies Show This Diet Beats Out Others For Weight Loss

There have been around 20 human studies conducted on the subject of low carb diets, and almost all of them have have shown that low carb diets beat out other diets for weight loss. While this may seem pretty straightforward, there has been a ton of controversy surrounding carb-cutting for years. Sure, there’s some pretty astounding statistics such as The Atkin’s Diet, that claims followers can lose up to 15 pounds in 2 weeks, but is the low carb lifestyle really worth the hype? We’ve taken a look at the pros and cons of a super low carb diet to see just how beneficial it can be!

The Pros:

No hunger pangs : Okay, it might be a challenge to cut out the cookies and potato chips, but the hardest part about any diet is feeling like you are starving. Luckily, a low-carb diet is usually reinforced by a high-protein diet, and protein tends to keep you full and focused. Protein, especially lean meat, typically contains less calories than carbs, so you end up eating lower calorie meals than normal, even though you feel much more satisfied.

The Cons:

It may not be true weight loss: Sure, low carb diets are associated with rapid weight loss, but only in the first two weeks. Some researchers argue that this could just be water weight. Low carb diets are typically only effective for 6 months or less, mostly because people tend to give up, or reintroduce old favorite foods back into their diet.

If a low carb diet sounds like the diet for you, make sure you carefully evaluate the pros and cons with a doctor before you begin. Any diet this drastic is worth a second look!

