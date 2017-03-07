Healthy Living

Spicy Italian Sausage and Peppers

This is an easy meal to whip up with lots of bold and spicy flavor. Whether you eat it as is, make it as a spicy Italian sub or serve it on a bed of whole wheat bow-tie pasta, you can get as creative as you want with this recipe!

Spicy Italian Sausage and Peppers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: Approx. 1 cup

Ingredients

1¼ lbs lean spicy Italian turkey sausage

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tri-colored bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 large onion, sliced

2 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

½ tsp red pepper flakes (or to taste)

¼ tsp salt

15 oz can of basil, oregano and garlic diced tomatoes

½ cup water

12 basil leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

3 Tbsp Parmesan-Reggiano

Instructions

Preheat broiler.

Pierce the sausages all over with a fork, arrange on a baking sheet and broil, for about 8-10 minutes, flip halfway through. They should be golden brown but won’t be fully cooked. Transfer to a cutting board and cut 3/4″ pieces on the diagonal.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and onion. Cook until onion is slightly golden brown and peppers are soft, like 5-8 minutes. Add the garlic, rosemary, red pepper flakes and salt. Cook, stirring, for 1 more minute. Remove pepper mixture and place in a large serving bowl.

Add the diced tomatoes, water and basil leaves. Add the sausage and reduce heat to medium. Cook until sausage is done, about 3-4 minutes.

Combine the sauce and sausage with the pepper mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Garnish with basil.

Nutrition Information

