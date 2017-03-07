This is an easy meal to whip up with lots of bold and spicy flavor. Whether you eat it as is, make it as a spicy Italian sub or serve it on a bed of whole wheat bow-tie pasta, you can get as creative as you want with this recipe!
Spicy Italian Sausage and Peppers
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: Approx. 1 cup
Ingredients
1¼ lbs lean spicy Italian turkey sausage
2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
3 tri-colored bell peppers, thinly sliced
1 large onion, sliced
2 tsp garlic, minced
1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
½ tsp red pepper flakes (or to taste)
¼ tsp salt
15 oz can of basil, oregano and garlic diced tomatoes
½ cup water
12 basil leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish
3 Tbsp Parmesan-Reggiano
Instructions
Preheat broiler.
Pierce the sausages all over with a fork, arrange on a baking sheet and broil, for about 8-10 minutes, flip halfway through. They should be golden brown but won’t be fully cooked. Transfer to a cutting board and cut 3/4″ pieces on the diagonal.
Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and onion. Cook until onion is slightly golden brown and peppers are soft, like 5-8 minutes. Add the garlic, rosemary, red pepper flakes and salt. Cook, stirring, for 1 more minute. Remove pepper mixture and place in a large serving bowl.
Add the diced tomatoes, water and basil leaves. Add the sausage and reduce heat to medium. Cook until sausage is done, about 3-4 minutes.
Combine the sauce and sausage with the pepper mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Garnish with basil.
Nutrition Information
