Skip the V8: 20 Drool-Worthy Veggie Recipes

Getting your daily dose of vegetables doesn’t just mean chomping down on some carrots. You can prep your greens in all sorts of ways! We picked out the very best veggie recipes to get your mouth watering.

1. Zucchini Spaghetti with Beef Bolognese: Spaghetti night just got a makeover! We’ve swapped out carbs for nutrients with these zucchini noodles, better known as zoodles. It’s healthier and just as tasty! See how they’re made here.

2. Skinny Glazed Carrots: Raw or cooked, carrots are very nutritious. They are, however, a bit boring. Make things a bit more fun with this tasty glaze! This makes for a great side dish to any meal. Click here to check it out.

3. Baked Zucchini Chips: This is a great way to try zucchini in a new way and it’s a much healthier option than a potato chip! We like to serve these up as an afternoon snack. Click here to see how they’re made.

4. Cauliflower Tots: These are a great side dish, especially if you have kids! It’s just like a traditional tater tot, but made with cauliflower and far healthier! Check out the recipe here.

5. Crispy Green Bean Fries: Green beans aren’t exactly every kid’s favorite food, but after you’ve prepared them this way, they won’t be able to get enough! Crispy and tasty, these green beans will soon be a family favorite. See them here.

6. Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes: This makes for a great side dish or a healthy party appetizer! They are small, cheesy and… healthy? You can have three cakes for under 250 calories! To see the rest of the nutritional information, click here.

7. Feta Stuffed Chicken: This meal for four is stuffed with tasty feta and 10 ounces of spinach! With all the cheese and tasty seasonings, your family may not even realize how many veggies they’re eating! Click here to get the recipe.

8. Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes: It’s hard to get your kids to eat tomatoes. They pick around them in pastas and pull them off of sandwiches. With this meal, the tomato is your dish and it’s stuffed with healthy goodies! See how it’s made here.

9. Skinny Green Bean and Potato Casserole: Need a side to complete you meal? This casserole is a tasty option that’s so good for you! It’s low in both calories and fat, so you’ll want to make this one again! Click here for the full nutrition.

10. Skinny Broccoli Salad: This salad is filled to the brim with veggies! With broccoli, cauliflower and more, you’ll love this healthy salad, whether it’s lunch, a dinner side salad or served up at a party. Click here to check out the recipe.

11. Roasted Cauliflower Grilled Cheese: Full of flavor and cheesy goodness, this is the perfect recipe to sneak some extra veggies into your kids’ diet! They’ll love this recipe for lunch or dinner. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

12. Skinny Country Green Beans: This is a green bean dish just like your mama made them… but with less fat and calories! Enjoy this green dish with any meal for a happy and healthy family. Click here to see the ingredient list.

13. Light and Easy Pasta Primavera: This is a classic Italian recipe that we’ve lightened it up so you can enjoy it guilt-free! It’s filled with tasty veggies that the whole family will love. To see how it’s made, click here.

14. Skinny ‘Fried’ Green Tomato BLT: This “fried” tomato is less ripe than a usual tomato, making it firmer and more tart. The bun is also hollowed out to save you about 100 calories! See the full recipe here.

15. Skinny Mashed Cauliflower: Skip the traditional (and often unhealthy) mashed potatoes and try out something new! After trying this delicious side dish, regular mashed potatoes will no longer be worth the damage. Learn to make this dish by clicking here.

16. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole: This casserole, which makes eight servings, has four cups of broccoli in it! Amongst the cheesy chicken goodness, you’ll never realize how healthy you’re eating. See the recipe here.

17. Skinny Butternut Squash Soup: Did you think you’d be getting your daily dose of veggies in a soup? This Butternut Squash Soup is great for fall. It’s warm, tasty and, thanks to your slow cooker, easy! Click here for the nutrition values.

18. Skinny Sausage Zucchini Boat: Use your zucchini as an edible plate! We stuffed this zucchini with a tasty chicken sausage instead of beef to lower the fat and used cheese and sauces to bring it all together. Click here for the full ingredient list!

19. Creamy Brussels Sprouts and Quinoa Gratin: This is an excellent side dish to serve up with dinner! The Brussels sprouts and quinoa come together in a creamy and cheesy dish to give you flavor and nutrients! (via Cookie + Kate)

Not sure how to shave Brussels sprouts? We’ve got you covered:

20. Cheesy Twice-Baked Potato and Broccoli Casserole: Everyone loves the savory combo of cheese and broccoli. Add that to a tasty potato casserole and you’re all set! It’s a a great addition to dinner! Click here for our skinny recipe.