Skinny Snacks for Kids

Our growing little ones are constantly snacking on anything and everything they can get their hands on. With all the snacking they do, it’s important to feed them the proper foods to make sure they’re getting all the nutrients they need. Pack the snacks listed below in their lunches or have them ready for when the kids get off the bus. Even the pickiest of eaters will be sure to enjoy these skinny snacks:

Fruits & Veggies • Buy seasonal to improve the great taste of fresh fruits and veggies. Click here to see what is in season in your region. • Kids love food on sticks – make fruit or veggie kabobs – try using popsicle sticks or straws as skewers for a little “safer” version for the little ones. • Add fat free salad dressing, applesauce, fat free cool whip or peanut butter if dipping is needed for enticement. • Dip fruit that browns easily into diet sprite or diluted lemon or lime juice to preventing browning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cheese

• Stick salt-free pretzel sticks into cubes of low-fat cheese. • Cut into fun shapes with a cookie cutter (or knife if your little one request some interesting designs…). • Make kabobs with your favorite fruit and cheese.

Smoothies • Use nonfat vanilla yogurt, unsweetened almond milk, and a banana as the smoothie’s base. • Experiment with a combination of cut-up fresh or frozen fruit. • Try a half tablespoon of almond butter for extra protein.

>> For a list of 50 smoothies that have 5 ingredients or less, click here.

Whole Grain Cereal • This is a great, easy, no mess option – with or without milk.

Snack Mix • Mix together a healthy combo of nuts, pretzels, whole grain cereal, dried fruit, popcorn, etc.

>> Click here for a simple and delicious trail mix recipe.

Yogurt • Add berries and granola for more texture, taste, and nutrition. • Make a homemade yogurt popsicle instead of cooling off with a sugary one from the store by simply putting a stick into the center of a small container of yogurt and placing it in the freezer for a few hours.

>> Looking for homemade popsicle recipes? We’ve got them here!

Quesadillas • Cheese quesadillas are a great base for chopped vegetables, leftover cooked meats, beans, etc. • These are easy to make and fun for kids to hold – and not too messy.

>> Your kids are sure to love our Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla! Click here for the recipe.