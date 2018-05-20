Shoulders, Calves and Abs, Oh My! Workout [VIDEO]

It’s time to pay attention to three major muscle groups that don’t get as much love as others (legs and butt). Your shoulders and calves are extremely important when it comes to posture and heart health. Fitness instructor Treenah Kight shows you how to effectively perform each exercise, pushing you to give it your best shot and form. Do this workout a couple times a week to sculpt that perfect silhouette for heels and a backless dress. Oh yeah! Grab a pair of dumbbells and a band – your workout begins now!
Moves You’ll See
Videos by PopCulture.com
- Jumping Jacks
- Mountain Climbers
Shoulders
- Shoulder Press
- Front Raise with Rotation
- Back Delt Fly
- Resistance Band Upright Row
- Rotating Medicine Ball Pushups
Calves
- Plank Jacks
- Resistance Band Rolling Calf Raises
- Weighted Calf Raise
Abs
- Weighted Standing Knee Lift with Twist
- Weighted Point Plié Side Bends
- Medicine Ball Russian Twist
- Forearm Plank