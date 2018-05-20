Shoulders, Calves and Abs, Oh My! Workout [VIDEO]

It’s time to pay attention to three major muscle groups that don’t get as much love as others (legs and butt). Your shoulders and calves are extremely important when it comes to posture and heart health. Fitness instructor Treenah Kight shows you how to effectively perform each exercise, pushing you to give it your best shot and form. Do this workout a couple times a week to sculpt that perfect silhouette for heels and a backless dress. Oh yeah! Grab a pair of dumbbells and a band – your workout begins now!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jumping Jacks

Mountain Climbers

Shoulders

Shoulder Press

Front Raise with Rotation

Back Delt Fly

Resistance Band Upright Row

Rotating Medicine Ball Pushups

Calves

Plank Jacks

Resistance Band Rolling Calf Raises

Weighted Calf Raise

Abs