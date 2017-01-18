Shocking Costs Your Health Insurance Might Cover

With all the changes to health insurance lately, you may be more confused about your policy than ever before. While many of these changes may seem negative, there’s actually quite a few things your insurance may cover that can help you lead a healthier life! Pure Wow has discovered a few, so look into your policy and see what benefits you’re receiving!

Gym membership: As if you needed another reason to do squats, most major insurance companies offer 10 to 20 percent off enrollment fees and monthly dues. A word of warning: You might need to prove that you actually go to your gym to be eligible for the reimbursement. (The muscly guy at the front desk can easily check your attendance and sign off on your claim.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Your next vacation: Everyone knows that vacations are good for the body and the soul. That’s why some insurance companies provide financial incentives to take them. Blue Cross Blue Shield, for example, offers its members 10 percent off hotel stays (two-night minimum) and a $50 dining credit at any Fairmont Hotels & Resorts property. Monte Carlo, anyone?

Looking for a healthy vacation? Check out the Four Seasons West Lake or SwellWomen.

Acupuncture and massage therapy: While you probably can’t get your insurance to pay for a facial at Red Door, you might be able to get a discount from participating acupuncture and massage partners–no referral necessary. Check your certificate of coverage or call your benefits hotline to see if you qualify.

Counseling: Some insurance companies, like Cigna, work with your employer to provide free–yes, we said free–financial and couples counseling. Works so much better than Miss Cleo.

What else is your health insurance covering? Check out the original story on Pure Wow.