‘Shahs of Sunset’s’ Asa Soltan Rahmati Pregnant With Her First Child

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati is having a baby!

The Bravo star is expecting her first child with her longtime love Jermaine Jackson Jr., E! News reports. Jermaine happens to be Michael and Janet Jackson’s nephew!

Rahmati posted a photo of the couple and her baby bump on Instagram to share the exciting news. She revealed that she is six months pregnant and “beyond excited and grateful.”

“This has been the happiest news of our lives and we are beyond excited and grateful,” she captioned the photo. “Some of you know about our relationship and others do not as we are deeply private with our relationship.”

The reality star and Jackson have been together for six years. She told PEOPLE that “Jermaine will be the absolute best father.”

They do not know the sex of the baby yet, but “have a few names in mind.”

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!