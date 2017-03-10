Sarah Michelle Gellar Dishes on Her Diet Plan and Why She Doesn’t Own a Scale

(Photo: Getty / Jason Kempin)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer may be off the air, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is still kicking butt!

Everyone’s favorite fierce and fabulous ’90s actress has been wowing audiences for over two decades with her acting chops and buff body. When Gellar’s not doing Pilates, she’s on the treadmill, but she doesn’t stress too much if she’s having an off day.

“I do whatever I can whenever I can, but if I’m tired, it’s okay to just be tired,” she told Self. “You know what’s really annoying, though? How much better I feel when I do wake up early enough to work out!”

Her refreshing honesty is too true — waking up early for a fitness class can be rough, but there’s no better way to start your day.

Sick but the show must go on. This is me about to go live on @eentertainment (did I hide it well?) A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:27am PST

“You can’t live your life by the scale,” she went on. “We don’t even have one in our house. I’ve never believed in them, because your weight fluctuates. It’s more about how my clothing fits than a number. Besides, if you deny yourself everything because you’re so focused on the mirror or the scale, then when do you get to enjoy life?”

The 39-year-old mom of two likes to eat fresh, organic and local, and can regularly be seen shopping at Whole Foods.

“People think it’s so expensive to eat like that, but there are ways to do it so it’s not as pricey,” she said.

When she’s not shopping sale items, she’s clipping coupons and perusing the fish aisle. She’s a total sucker for sushi because it’s so high in omega-3s.

“I dont believe in trying to trick your body into things,” Gellar told Health.com when asked if she had a secret to losing five pounds. “I eat healthy, I exercise, I love food—but I don’t like junk food. I mean, we’re women. We go up by five pounds, we lose it, depending on the water, the moon, your cycle, whatever. So I just try to maintain.”

