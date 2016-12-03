Ryan Seacrest Gives Insight on Kanye West’s Road to Recovery

Ryan Seacrest says ‘things sre going better’ for Kanye West as he continues to live apart from family: https://t.co/yKwFvzcCIy — People Magazine (@people) December 3, 2016

Kanye West is on the road to recovery.

After cancelling his Life of Pablo Tour and being admitted into the hospital for mental health issues. Ryan Seacrest is giving insight to the family’s horrific past couple of months.

“I’ve spoken to Kim. I’ve not spoken to Kanye, but I think that things are going better now,” the executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians said in an interview with PEOPLE.

West was released from UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital earlier this week and is seeking outpatient care apart from his wife and two children.

The family is still filming season 13 of the hit show following a brief halt after Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery in October.