Reese Witherspoon’s No-Gym Workout to Burn Fat and Sculpt Lean Muscle

(Photo: Getty / C Flanigan)

Reese Witherspoon just oozes confidence and positivity, plus she’s crazy healthy and doesn’t look like she’s aged a day since Sweet Home Alabama.

Her former trainer, Michael George, worked with the Oscar-winning actress three to four times a week and mixed up her routine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Reese likes to be outdoors and really likes hiking,” George told bodybuilding.com. “She didn’t like the gym and still doesn’t like the gym that much. So I took her on long, what I call, power hikes.”

To accompany those power hikes, George incorporated yoga postures into the routine to warm up Witherspoon’s muscles.

“I would have her walking on pretty steep hikes and she would be doing dumbbell work as we were walking: biceps curls, shoulder press, laterals, triceps extensions and kickbacks,” he said.

“We would find a bench and she would do push-ups and bench steps. We would stop and she would do squats and walking lunges. I just incorporated this into the workout. So she got a good cardiovascular, strength and stretching workout,” George continued.

Their workouts lasted for six months, two to three days a week.

“The most rewarding part of what I do is to watch the transformation process at work,” George told Shape Magazine. “Of course clients bodies change expediently, but I like to watch as their personality becomes lighter… they smile more… joke around and feel more self-confident. In essence, they take life a little lighter with a more positive attitude.”