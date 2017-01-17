Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Crab Cakes

This recipe gives crab cakes a much-needed healthy makeover that doesn’t skimp on flavor! This version replaces starchy fillers like breadcrumbs, crushed saltines, and white flour crackers with whole wheat panko and whole-wheat flour. These are swaps that you won’t notice flavor-wise, but go a long way to make this decadent dish a little more diet-friendly! For another easy way to bring seafood into dinner, try our Skinny Tuna Cakes with Chipotle Mayo!

Sweet and Spicy Crab Cakes

Prep time: 10 minutes + 30 minutes to chill

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 crab cakes

Ingredients

1 lb crab meat, drained (you can also use pre-packed crab meat)

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp reduced-fat Miracle Whip®

5 Tbsp whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

zest of 1 lemon

3 scallions thinly sliced

1½ tsp Mrs. Dash® Extra Spicy Seasoning Blend

1½ tsp smoked paprika

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 ½ tsp chili powder

1 ½ tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 egg

1 egg white

¾ cup whole-wheat flour

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine crab meat, mustard, Miracle Whip, breadcrumbs, scallions, parsley, lemon zest, chili powder, Mrs. Dash, red pepper flakes, salt, pepper, egg, and egg white. Fold mixture together making sure that all ingredients are well blended.

To make patties, use your hands to pack crab mixture into your palm and press into the shape of a disk about 1 inch thick.

Transfer the patty onto a plate and repeat with the remaining crab mixture to make about 10 patties.

Cover patties with plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours for firm crab cakes.

To cook crab cakes, line a plate or baking sheet with parchment paper. Put the whole-wheat flour in a bowl. Gently dredge each crab cake into flour and place on the parchment paper.

Add 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil to skillet set on medium heat. Add half of the crab cakes to the hot skillet and cook on both sides for 5-6 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat this step using the remaining 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil and the remaining crab cakes.

Serve crab immediately, adding optional lemon wedges.