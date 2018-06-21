This meal is about to become one of your family’s favorites! Drop a few ingredients in the slow cooker first thing in the morning and by the time you get home from work, running errands and taking your kids to their activities, you will have a yummy creamy chicken dinner at your fingertips! Seem a little too good to be true? You can eat this meal guilt-free knowing a serving of our Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken is only 271 calories!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 4-8 hours

Yield: 6 servings

Serving Size: 2/3 cup

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ cup water

8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

1 (12-ounce) package frozen broccoli

1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

1 (0.6-ounce) package Italian dressing, dry mix

Instructions

Place chicken in the bottom of your slow cooker. Combine Italian dressing and water. Pour over chicken. Cook on LOW for 8 hours or HIGH for 4 hours (until chicken is cooked through). Remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred. Leave the liquid stock in the slow cooker. Mix together soup and cream cheese. Pour cream cheese mixture into the slow cooker and mix with the chicken stock. Stir broccoli into the slow cooker mixture. Add chicken back to the slow cooker and mix well. Turn the slow cooker on HIGH and cook until heated through (about 30 minutes).

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: (2/3 cup)

Calories: 271

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 94mg

Sodium: 940mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 39g

SmartPoints: 6