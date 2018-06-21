This meal is about to become one of your family’s favorites! Drop a few ingredients in the slow cooker first thing in the morning and by the time you get home from work, running errands and taking your kids to their activities, you will have a yummy creamy chicken dinner at your fingertips! Seem a little too good to be true? You can eat this meal guilt-free knowing a serving of our Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken is only 271 calories!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 4-8 hours
Yield: 6 servings
Serving Size: 2/3 cup
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ cup water
- 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 (12-ounce) package frozen broccoli
- 1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s Healthy Request Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 (0.6-ounce) package Italian dressing, dry mix
Instructions
- Place chicken in the bottom of your slow cooker.
- Combine Italian dressing and water. Pour over chicken.
- Cook on LOW for 8 hours or HIGH for 4 hours (until chicken is cooked through).
- Remove chicken from the slow cooker and shred. Leave the liquid stock in the slow cooker.
- Mix together soup and cream cheese.
- Pour cream cheese mixture into the slow cooker and mix with the chicken stock.
- Stir broccoli into the slow cooker mixture.
- Add chicken back to the slow cooker and mix well.
- Turn the slow cooker on HIGH and cook until heated through (about 30 minutes).
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (2/3 cup)
Calories: 271
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 94mg
Sodium: 940mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 39g
SmartPoints: 6