Try our healthy and moist recipe for Skinny Zucchini Bread. Grated zucchini is mixed into the batter along with chopped walnuts, adding texture and delicious taste to this spice cake. The bread stores great in the freezer and will last for weeks in the refrigerator.
Recipe: Skinny Zucchini Bread
Yield: 14 slices
Serving size: 1 slice
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 1½ cups whole wheat flour
- 1½ cups Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 egg
- 2 egg whites
- 2½ cup zucchini, finely grated
- ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Spray two loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray.
- Beat eggs, oil, vanilla, and Splenda together in a large bowl.
- Add sifted ingredients to the creamed mixture, and beat well.
- Stir in zucchini and nuts until well combined.
- Pour batter into prepared pans.
- Pour mixture into muffin pan and cook for 40-45 minutes until knife comes out clean.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 slice):
Calories: 122
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat:0g
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 4g
Sugars: 1g
Protein: 5g
Sodium: 61mg
WWP+: 3 points
SmartPoints: 3