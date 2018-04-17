Try our healthy and moist recipe for Skinny Zucchini Bread. Grated zucchini is mixed into the batter along with chopped walnuts, adding texture and delicious taste to this spice cake. The bread stores great in the freezer and will last for weeks in the refrigerator.

Recipe: Skinny Zucchini Bread



Yield: 14 slices

Serving size: 1 slice

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cups whole wheat flour

1½ cups Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 egg

2 egg whites

2½ cup zucchini, finely grated

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray two loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. Beat eggs, oil, vanilla, and Splenda together in a large bowl. Add sifted ingredients to the creamed mixture, and beat well. Stir in zucchini and nuts until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pans. Pour mixture into muffin pan and cook for 40-45 minutes until knife comes out clean.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 slice):

Calories: 122

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat:0g

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 4g

Sugars: 1g

Protein: 5g

Sodium: 61mg

WWP+: 3 points

SmartPoints: 3