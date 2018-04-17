This recipe for Skinny Tuna Casserole is a simple, inexpensive, and healthy twist on an old family favorite. This tasty recipe only takes a few short minutes to put together and it is perfect for the entire family. Even the clean up is super easy! Feel free to add in extra vegetables like peas or carrots to this casserole to bump up the fiber and nutrients!

Recipe: Skinny Tuna Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 of casserole

Ingredients

4 cups dry whole wheat egg noodles

2 (5-ounce) cans albacore tuna in water

¾ cup skim milk

½ Tbsp honey mustard

2 Tbsp light mayonnaise

1 (6-ounce) can sliced mushrooms

½ cup sweet red pepper, chopped

½ tsp red pepper flakes

¼ cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

1 (10¾-ounce) can fat-free cream of mushroom soup

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

¾ cup Fiber One Cereal

¼ tsp paprika

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp Italian seasoning

1 Tbsp light butter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly coat a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Prepare whole wheat egg noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, combine tuna, milk, honey mustard, mayonnaise, mushrooms, red pepper, red pepper flakes, breadcrumbs and cream of mushroom soup. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, mix all ingredients together. Add egg noodles to tuna mixture and stir to cover egg noodles with mixture. Transfer tuna mixture to casserole dish. For topping, using a blender or food processor, crush Fiber One® cereal to a breadcrumb like consistency. In a small bowl, melt light butter in the microwave for a few seconds. In a separate bowl, mix panko breadcrumbs, Fiber One® Cereal, paprika, onion powder, Italian seasoning, and black pepper to make your breadcrumb topping. Add melted butter to breadcrumb topping mixture and stir together. Using your hand, evenly distribute breadcrumb mixture and breadcrumbs over casserole. Bake casserole in oven for 25-30 minutes until hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/8th of casserole):

Calories: 294

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 35g

Fiber: 2g

Protein: 27g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 597mg

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7