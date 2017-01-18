Recipe: Skinny Red Velvet Poke Cake

The month of love is upon us, and there isn’t a prettier way to celebrate than with this cake! This Red Velvet Poke Cake is not only totally beautiful, it’s totally delicious! Start with my Skinny Sweetened Condensed Milk, Greek yogurt and egg whites for a delish, skinny cake, and then top it with the most amazing Cool Whip and cream cheese frosting! This dessert is bound to make your Valentine’s Day so much sweeter!

Skinny Red Velvet Poke Cake

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12 of cake

Ingredients

15.25 oz box red velvet cake mix, dry mix only

1½ cups Skinny Sweetened Condensed Milk

6 oz plain non-fat Greek yogurt

4 egg whites

1 cup brewed coffee, chilled (you can substitute this for 1 cup water)

1 tsp vanilla extract

For Frosting:

4 oz reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

4 oz Cool Whip® Light (½ a tub), thawed

red sprinkles (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly coat a 9×11 cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium size bowl, mix red velvet cake mix, Skinny Sweetened Condensed Milk, Greek yogurt, egg whites, coffee (or water), and vanilla extract together using a stand-up mixer or hand mixer.

Mix for 2-3 minutes at medium speed until all ingredients are mixed.

Pour cake mix into cake pan. Bake in oven for 35-40 minutes until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Meanwhile, in a medium size bowl, mix together cream cheese and powdered sugar. Beat on medium speed until well mixed. Let mixture stand for 2 minutes.

Fold in Cool Whip® to cream cheese mixture. Place in refrigerator until cake has cooled.

Remove cake from oven and top generously with Cool Whip® frosting. If desired, top cake with red sprinkles and serve immediately or store in refrigerator until serving.