Our Skinny Pumpkin Banana Quick Bread is pretty much perfect for anytime of day. You’ll love having a slice for breakfast, dessert or even just a sweet snack, and it’s always a hit for holiday dinners and parties. We think you’ll find the pumpkin makes a great addition to the more common banana nut bread and is that extra bit of flavor making this a unique and unexpected addition to your holiday menu. Avoiding oil and sugar used in more traditional quick bread recipes keeps this version skinny, cutting out about half of the calories!

Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin Banana Quick Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 16 servings, 8 slices per loaf

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1 box golden yellow cake mix, dry mix only

1 (14.5-ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin

3 bananas, very ripe

2 egg whites

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

⅓ cup walnuts, chopped

2 – 8x4x2.5 inch loaf pans or 1 – 11 inch loaf pan (*size of the pans are very important)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF and spray loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray. Make sure you are using 8x4x2.5 inch loaf pans, as this will be enough to make two bread loaves. You will fill each pan with about 4 cups of mixture. If using a large, 11 inch loaf pan, you will make only one loaf. Mix together dry cake mix, pumpkin, egg whites, vanilla extract, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. Fold in chopped walnuts to mixture and stir. Transfer batter evenly into the two loaf pans. Bake for 35-40 minutes until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 slice):

Calories: 181

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 3g

Protein: 3g

Sugars: 17g

Sodium: 203mg

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 8