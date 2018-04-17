Red alert…you’re about to have a new comfort food in your house! Your family will love this dish so much—comfort food with a healthy twist—broccoli! We found this recipe on Skinnytaste and knew we had to try it out immediately! Even without a lean protein, this dish is totally filling and perfect for one of those nights when you just need a cheesy, warm meal!
Recipe: Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 35-40 minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) bag wide egg noodles
- 1 (10-ounce) bag frozen broccoli florets
- 2 tablespoons light butter
- ¼ cup minced onion
- ¼ cup white whole wheat flour
- 2 cups skim milk
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup plain bread crumbs
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the noodles and frozen broccoli, cooking for 8-10 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add the butter and onion, cooking together for about 2 minutes or until the onions get soft.
- Whisk in the flour and stir for about 1 minute, until it gets thick and smooth and smells nutty.
- Whisk in the milk and chicken broth, and bring the sauce up to a boil. Stir frequently for about 5 minutes, until the sauce thickens.
- When the sauce is thick (coats the back of a spoon), remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese.
- Fold in the reserved noodles and broccoli, to evenly coat.
- Transfer the mixture to the reserved baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Lightly coat the top with nonstick cooking spray to brown the breadcrumbs.
- Bake until the cheese is melted and warmed through, 20-25 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 207
Calories from fat: 45
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 12mg
Sodium: 202mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 11g
SmartPoints: 6
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.