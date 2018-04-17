Red alert…you’re about to have a new comfort food in your house! Your family will love this dish so much—comfort food with a healthy twist—broccoli! We found this recipe on Skinnytaste and knew we had to try it out immediately! Even without a lean protein, this dish is totally filling and perfect for one of those nights when you just need a cheesy, warm meal!

Recipe: Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag wide egg noodles

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen broccoli florets

2 tablespoons light butter

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup white whole wheat flour

2 cups skim milk

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup plain bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the noodles and frozen broccoli, cooking for 8-10 minutes. Drain and set aside. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat and add the butter and onion, cooking together for about 2 minutes or until the onions get soft. Whisk in the flour and stir for about 1 minute, until it gets thick and smooth and smells nutty. Whisk in the milk and chicken broth, and bring the sauce up to a boil. Stir frequently for about 5 minutes, until the sauce thickens. When the sauce is thick (coats the back of a spoon), remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese. Fold in the reserved noodles and broccoli, to evenly coat. Transfer the mixture to the reserved baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Lightly coat the top with nonstick cooking spray to brown the breadcrumbs. Bake until the cheese is melted and warmed through, 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 207

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 12mg

Sodium: 202mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 11g

SmartPoints: 6

