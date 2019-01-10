Healthy Living

Recipe: Pie-Style Spanakopita

Today we’re going Greek for this delicious Pie-Style Spanakopita (which means spinach pie). Your family will love this crispy phyllo pie filled with a soft and creamy spinach and feta mixture. It can be served straight from the oven or at room temperature. Opa!

Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1/4 pie

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces fresh or frozen spinach
  • 5 scallions white end of green onion, minced
  • 2 green onion stalks chopped
  • 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • ⅓ cup fat-free feta cheese crumbles
  • ¼ cup fresh dill snipped
  • 1 egg beaten
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ½ Tbsp lemon juice
  • 10 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF.
  2. In a large frying pan, add half of the fresh spinach and cook on low heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  3. Push spinach to one side of the pan and add remaining spinach. Stir occasionally for an additional 5 minutes.
  4. Spray a 9½ inch pie pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  5. In a large bowl, combine ricotta, feta, dill, egg, scallions, green onions, lemon juice and salt. Mix well. Add spinach and stir again.
  6. When working with phyllo pastry, keep the sheets that aren’t being used in a damp paper towel. This will prevent the pastry from drying out and crumbling. Lay 1 sheet of phyllo in prepared pie pan and allow it to extend over the rim. Lightly coat with spray.
  7. Repeat with 4 more sheets of phyllo, placing corners at different angles and lightly coating each sheet with spray.
  8. Press down on the dough to form the shape of the pan. Start in the center and work your way out. Next, fold the edges in to form a 1½-inch high rim.
  9. Spread spinach mixture over the dough.
  10. Lightly coat 1 of the remaining sheets with spray, crumple loosely and cover one section of the spinach mixture (see photo).
  11. Repeat with remaining sheets.
  12. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes.
  13. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/4 pie)
Calories: 212
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 66mg
Sodium: 460mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 14g

