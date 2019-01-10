Today we’re going Greek for this delicious Pie-Style Spanakopita (which means spinach pie). Your family will love this crispy phyllo pie filled with a soft and creamy spinach and feta mixture. It can be served straight from the oven or at room temperature. Opa!
Recipe: Pie-Style Spanakopita
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving Size: 1/4 pie
Ingredients
- 10 ounces fresh or frozen spinach
- 5 scallions white end of green onion, minced
- 2 green onion stalks chopped
- 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
- ⅓ cup fat-free feta cheese crumbles
- ¼ cup fresh dill snipped
- 1 egg beaten
- ¼ tsp salt
- ½ Tbsp lemon juice
- 10 sheets frozen phyllo dough, thawed
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF.
- In a large frying pan, add half of the fresh spinach and cook on low heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Push spinach to one side of the pan and add remaining spinach. Stir occasionally for an additional 5 minutes.
- Spray a 9½ inch pie pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine ricotta, feta, dill, egg, scallions, green onions, lemon juice and salt. Mix well. Add spinach and stir again.
- When working with phyllo pastry, keep the sheets that aren’t being used in a damp paper towel. This will prevent the pastry from drying out and crumbling. Lay 1 sheet of phyllo in prepared pie pan and allow it to extend over the rim. Lightly coat with spray.
- Repeat with 4 more sheets of phyllo, placing corners at different angles and lightly coating each sheet with spray.
- Press down on the dough to form the shape of the pan. Start in the center and work your way out. Next, fold the edges in to form a 1½-inch high rim.
- Spread spinach mixture over the dough.
- Lightly coat 1 of the remaining sheets with spray, crumple loosely and cover one section of the spinach mixture (see photo).
- Repeat with remaining sheets.
- Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes.
- Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/4 pie)
Calories: 212
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 66mg
Sodium: 460mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 14g