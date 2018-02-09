If you’re looking for a new way to use up ripe bananas, have we got a treat (literally) for you—Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream! For this easy recipe, you won’t even need a fancy ice cream maker, all you need is your food processor and a handful of ingredients for a healthy, creamy, cold dessert. If you’re craving ice cream and want a healthier alternative, this Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream has only 145 calories per serving!

Recipe: Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Prep time: 5 minutes + 3 hour freeze time

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 bananas

2 Tbsp PB2®

1 Tbsp whipping cream

2 tsp Stevia®

½ tsp vanilla

2 Tbsp natural peanuts, chopped

Instructions

Slice bananas into 1-inch slices and place on a plate, separating each slice. Place slices in freezer for 2 hours. Remove bananas from freezer and place in food processor along with PB2, cream, sweetener and vanilla. Blend until the consistency of soft serve ice cream. Use a spatula to scrap off sides. Do not over-blend. Transfer ice cream to a freezer container and freeze until solid, about 1 hour. Scoop ice cream and serve with peanuts on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (½ cup):

Calories: 145

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 10mg

Sodium: 7mg

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 16g

Protein: 2g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 7

