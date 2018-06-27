Healthy Living

Recipe: Mint Chocolate Protein Shake

Start your day with this Mint Chocolate Protein Shake! Full of nutrition, this smoothie is the perfect snack or meal. Feel like your indulging in a delicious dish of Mint Chocolate Ice Cream with every sip.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 shake/16 ounces

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fat-free milk unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
  • 1 cup baby spinach
  • ½ tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ½ frozen banana
  • ⅛ teaspoon mint extract (2 to 3 drops)

Instructions:

  1. Blend all of the ingredients together in a high speed blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 shake/16 ounces)
Calories: 231
Calories from fat: 20
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 317mg
Carbohydrates: 30g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 19g
Protein: 26g
SmartPoints: 7

