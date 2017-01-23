Ready to kick your cold to the curb? This soothing tea will do just that. We used anise seeds, ginger and fresh-squeezed orange, three superfoods that will get your immune system back on track. The anise seeds have antibacterial properties that have been shown to ease coughing and clear congestion from the upper respiratory tract. Ginger also helps with congestion and cough relief, but it also relieves nausea. And all that vitamin C from the orange juice will cut down the life of your ailment by a day if you drink it soon enough! So drink up, ladies, and feel better soon.

Recipe: Cold-Kicking Tea

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: 3-5 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: (Full recipe (about 4 ounces))

Ingredients

1 ginger tea bag

4 ounces boiling water

juice of 1 orange (about 4 tablespoons) + peel

1 tablespoon whole anise seeds, crushed

1 teaspoon honey

Instructions

Add the tea bag and boiling water to tea cup and steep for 3-5 minutes with the peel and crushed seeds. Strain the peel and crushed seeds and discard. Add the orange juice and honey. Stir and drink warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Full recipe (about 4 ounces))

Calories: 70

Calories from fat: 9

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 0mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1

Copyright 2015 Womanista Wellness The nutrition content of recipes on SkinnyMom.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.