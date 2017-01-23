Nothing is better than cooking with as few dishes as possible, right? It simplifies the cooking, makes cleanup easier, and is just all-around easy as pie. This chicken sausage linguine is no exception! Your kids will love the pasta, while you love the nutritious veggies mixed in! Plus, one serving is packed with 21 grams of protein and just 263 calories. We call that a win-win!

Recipe: Chicken Sausage Linguine Skillet

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 heaping cup

Ingredients

6 ounces whole wheat linguine, dry

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

5 links sweet Italian chicken sausage, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

¾ cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 cups fresh baby spinach

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

6 tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the linguine according to package directions for al dente. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking water before draining the linguine.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, sausage, red pepper and onion to the skillet and cook until the vegetables begin to soften, about 8-10 minutes.

Add the beans, chicken broth, spinach, and pasta to the skillet, and toss gently with tongs. Cook until the spinach is wilted, about 2-3 minutes.

If the pasta is too dry, add the reserved pasta cooking water ¼ cup at a time.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Serve with 1 tablespoon of Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top for each serving.