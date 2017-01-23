Recipe: Buffalo Wing Turkey Lettuce Wraps

By now, you all know that I’m a big proponent of slimming down classic comfort foods for a tasty, yet still healthy, dinner. And that’s exactly what The Girl Who Ate Everything did with these Buffalo Wing Turkey Lettuce Wraps! These low-carb wraps pack tons of protein, veggies and flavor… all while keeping things on the skinny side. The Buffalo filling itself is mouthwatering, but I LOVE the lettuce wrap. It gives a satisfying crunch and keeps these bad boys easy to eat (read: devour). I will definitely be adding this one into my dinner rotation!

BUFFALO WING TURKEY LETTUCE WRAPS

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground turkey

½ cup onion, diced finely

1 teaspoon minced garlic

¾ cup carrot shavings (use a vegetable peeler to make shavings)

1 cup celery, sliced thinly

1 head iceberg lettuce, leaves removed to form cups

salt and pepper

½ cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo wing sauce

Blue cheese crumbles or blue cheese dressing to drizzle over the top (*see note)

Instructions:

In a large skillet, sauté the onions over medium heat until soft (3-4 minutes). Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add ground turkey, season with a dash of salt and pepper, brown meat and cook until cooked through. Drain any grease if necessary. Return meat to pan and stir in the wing sauce. Reduce heat to low and simmer for a couple of minutes. Prepare lettuce cups. Place spoonful of meat into lettuce cup, top with a few carrot shavings and chopped celery. Sprinkle with some blue cheese crumbles and/or dressing. Wrap up and start eating!

*Note: I used some blue cheese crumbles and a tablespoon of Litehouse Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette, but don’t feel like you have to have the dressing to make these… they are good with just the crumbles too.