Recipe: Buffalo Wing Turkey Lettuce Wraps

By now, you all know that I’m a big proponent of slimming down classic comfort foods for a tasty, yet still healthy, dinner. And that’s exactly what The Girl Who Ate Everything did with these Buffalo Wing Turkey Lettuce Wraps! These low-carb wraps pack tons of protein, veggies and flavor… all while keeping things on the skinny side. The Buffalo filling itself is mouthwatering, but I LOVE the lettuce wrap. It gives a satisfying crunch and keeps these bad boys easy to eat (read: devour). I will definitely be adding this one into my dinner rotation!
BUFFALO WING TURKEY LETTUCE WRAPS
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- ½ cup onion, diced finely
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ¾ cup carrot shavings (use a vegetable peeler to make shavings)
- 1 cup celery, sliced thinly
- 1 head iceberg lettuce, leaves removed to form cups
- salt and pepper
- ½ cup Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo wing sauce
- Blue cheese crumbles or blue cheese dressing to drizzle over the top (*see note)
Instructions:
- In a large skillet, sauté the onions over medium heat until soft (3-4 minutes). Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add ground turkey, season with a dash of salt and pepper, brown meat and cook until cooked through. Drain any grease if necessary.
- Return meat to pan and stir in the wing sauce. Reduce heat to low and simmer for a couple of minutes.
- Prepare lettuce cups. Place spoonful of meat into lettuce cup, top with a few carrot shavings and chopped celery. Sprinkle with some blue cheese crumbles and/or dressing. Wrap up and start eating!