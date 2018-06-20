Recipe: Blackberry Banana Smoothie
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: none
Yield: 1 serving
Serving Size: 1 smoothie
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- 1 small banana
- 1 cup blackberries, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 tsp Stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
- 1 tsp Chia seeds
- ¾ cup ice (if using fresh blackberries)
Instructions
- Place all ingredients into a blender. If using frozen blackberries, you will not have to add ice. If using fresh blackberries, add in ¾ cup chopped ice to blender.
- Blend all ingredients together for 30 seconds to 1 minute until well blended and smooth.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 227
Fat: 5g
Sodium: 161mg
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 20g
Protein: 4g