Pumpkin Seed Hummus + 8 Other Awesome Recipes Using Your Leftover Seeds

If your pumpkin carving duty is over and your jack-o-lantern is lit, then chances are you have scooped out those slimy pumpkin innards and seeds and are left with the question: What to do now? We have you covered! Of course, you can always bake them for a simple, healthy treat but there are several other ways to take advantage of these seasonal specialties. Here are some innovative remixes on the pumpkin seed sensation.
1. Roasted Pumpkin Seed Hummus: Paired with grain crackers or veggies, this is a delicious take on hummus. (via Half Baked Harvest)
2. Pumpkin Seed Pesto: This is a raw recipe you’ll love! It’s a super yummy way to get into clean eating. (via Oh My Veggies)
3. Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix: A seasonal take on trail mix, this is a great on-the-go healthy snack for you and the kids. (via Just a Pinch)
4. Birthday Cake Flavored Pumpkin Seeds: This remix is great if you want to celebrate with a sweet treat that won’t bust your waistline like indulging in traditional cake. (via Cook The Story)
5. Roasted Almond Pumpkin Seed Butter: Spread this on your morning toast for a healthy and seasonal breakfast! (via Natural Noshing)
6. Pumpkin Seed Power Bars: Fuel up with these bars made with the best fall ingredients! (via Flo and Grace)
7. Pumpkin Seed Avocado Guacamole: Make some healthy and fresh guac using your leftover pumpkin seeds! (via Lunch Box Bunch)
8. Pumpkin Seed and Chocolate Cookies: Scroll down to get to the recipe in English and then enjoy these yummy treats! (via Cinnamon and Thyme)
9. Pumpkin Seed Cakes: A sweet treat that you can feel good about, these green cakes are super easy to make! (via Green Kitchen Stories)
