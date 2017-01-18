Pumpkin Seed Hummus + 8 Other Awesome Recipes Using Your Leftover Seeds

If your pumpkin carving duty is over and your jack-o-lantern is lit, then chances are you have scooped out those slimy pumpkin innards and seeds and are left with the question: What to do now? We have you covered! Of course, you can always bake them for a simple, healthy treat but there are several other ways to take advantage of these seasonal specialties. Here are some innovative remixes on the pumpkin seed sensation.

1. Roasted Pumpkin Seed Hummus: Paired with grain crackers or veggies, this is a delicious take on hummus. (via Half Baked Harvest)

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

2. Pumpkin Seed Pesto: This is a raw recipe you’ll love! It’s a super yummy way to get into clean eating. (via Oh My Veggies)

(Photo: Oh My Veggie)

3. Pumpkin Seed Snack Mix: A seasonal take on trail mix, this is a great on-the-go healthy snack for you and the kids. (via Just a Pinch)

4. Birthday Cake Flavored Pumpkin Seeds: This remix is great if you want to celebrate with a sweet treat that won’t bust your waistline like indulging in traditional cake. (via Cook The Story)

(Photo: Cook The Story)

5. Roasted Almond Pumpkin Seed Butter: Spread this on your morning toast for a healthy and seasonal breakfast! (via Natural Noshing)

(Photo: Natural Noshing)

6. Pumpkin Seed Power Bars: Fuel up with these bars made with the best fall ingredients! (via Flo and Grace)

(Photo: Flo and Grace)

7. Pumpkin Seed Avocado Guacamole: Make some healthy and fresh guac using your leftover pumpkin seeds! (via Lunch Box Bunch)

(Photo: Lunch Box Bunch)

8. Pumpkin Seed and Chocolate Cookies: Scroll down to get to the recipe in English and then enjoy these yummy treats! (via Cinnamon and Thyme)

(Photo: Cinnamon and Thyme)

9. Pumpkin Seed Cakes: A sweet treat that you can feel good about, these green cakes are super easy to make! (via Green Kitchen Stories)

(Photo: Green Kitchen Stories)

