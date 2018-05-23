Playlist: Songs That Will Make You Happy

Need a pick-me-up? This playlist has some upbeat tunes, both old and new, to help put you in the right mood! Turn on this playlist to start your day off right, or play it after a long day at work!

Brown Eyed Girl — Van Morrison

Uptown Girl — Billy Joel

Walking On Sunshine — Katrina & the Waves

Best Day of My Life — American Authors

Geronimo — Sheppard

The Days — Avicii

Up We Go — LIGHTS

Classic — MKTO

Happy — Pharell Williams

Brighter Than The Sun — Colbie Caillat

Rescue — Yuna

Anything Could Happen — Ellie Goulding

On Top of the World — Imagine Dragons

Daylight — Matt and Kim