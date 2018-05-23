Playlist: Songs That Will Make You Happy

Need a pick-me-up? This playlist has some upbeat tunes, both old and new, to help put you in the right mood! Turn on this playlist to start your day off right, or play it after a long day at work!
Brown Eyed Girl — Van Morrison
Uptown Girl — Billy Joel
Walking On Sunshine — Katrina & the Waves
Best Day of My Life — American Authors
Geronimo — Sheppard
The Days — Avicii
Up We Go — LIGHTS
Classic — MKTO
Happy — Pharell Williams
Brighter Than The Sun — Colbie Caillat
Rescue — Yuna
Anything Could Happen — Ellie Goulding
On Top of the World — Imagine Dragons
Daylight — Matt and Kim