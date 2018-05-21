Playlist: Songs That Will Actually Make You WANT To Work Out

Need some motivation? Maybe you’re having trouble getting yourself out the door and to the gym, or maybe you just need a pump up to finish your last couple of laps, this playlist will have you ready to sweat!
300 Violin Orchestra — Jorge Quintero
I Can’t Stop — Flux Pavilion
Eye of The Tiger — Survivor
We Will Rock You — Queen
Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes
Centuries — Fall Out Boy
Take a Walk — Passion Pit
Sexy and I Know It — LMFAO
Stronger — Kanye West
All of The Lights — Kanye West
Imma Be — The Black Eyed Peas
Can’t Hold Us — Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton
Right Here, Right Now — Fatboy Slim
I Like To Move It — Crazy Frog
Who’s That Chick — David Guetta feat. Rihanna