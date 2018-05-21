Playlist: Songs That Will Actually Make You WANT To Work Out

Need some motivation? Maybe you’re having trouble getting yourself out the door and to the gym, or maybe you just need a pump up to finish your last couple of laps, this playlist will have you ready to sweat!

300 Violin Orchestra — Jorge Quintero

Videos by PopCulture.com

I Can’t Stop — Flux Pavilion

Eye of The Tiger — Survivor

We Will Rock You — Queen

Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand

Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes

Centuries — Fall Out Boy

Take a Walk — Passion Pit

Sexy and I Know It — LMFAO

Stronger — Kanye West

All of The Lights — Kanye West

Imma Be — The Black Eyed Peas

Can’t Hold Us — Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

Right Here, Right Now — Fatboy Slim

I Like To Move It — Crazy Frog

Who’s That Chick — David Guetta feat. Rihanna