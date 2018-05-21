Playlist: Music for Muscles

Ready to pump some iron? We’ve made a playlist that will pump you up just as much as the endorphins being released in your body. These songs will keep you going through your toughest sets and encourage you to do just one more rep!
Outta Your Mind — Lil John & LMFAO
My Chick Bad — Ludacris & Nikki Minaj
Mama Said Knock You Out — LL Cool J
Chelsea Dagger — The Fratellis
Animals — Maroon 5
Centuries — Fall Out Boy
Blame (feat. John Newman) — Calvin Harris
Dangerous (feat. Sam Martin) — David Guetta and Sam Martin
Dark Horse (feat. Juicy J) — Katy Perry
Sledgehammer — Fifth Harmony
Blind Heart (feat. Terri B!) — Cazzette
Lips Are Movin — Meghan Trainor