Playlist: Hip Hop Running

Add some hip to your hop on your next run! This playlist will get you moving faster and harder than you thought you could go!

Black Widow – Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora

In The Ayrer – Flo Rida feat. Will.I.am

All I Do Is Win – DJ Kalhed

Super Bass – Nicki Manaj

Don’t You Worry Child – Swedish House Mafia

Not Afraid – Eminem

Where Have You Been – Rihanna

Temperature – Sean Paul

Party Up – DMX

Pound The Alarm – Nicki Manaj

Right Round – Flo Rida

Head Sprung – LL Cool J

Jump – Flo Rida feat. Nelly Furtado

Pump It – Black Eyed Peas

She Wolf – Shakira

Heartless – Kanye West

Stronger – Kanye West