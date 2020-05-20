We gave the Philly Cheesesteak a healthy makeover! It sounds so wrong, but, trust us, this dish is soooo right! The only thing missing from this version is the calories! This sandwich brings the same cheesy, sloppy, must-have-napkins-on-hand mess you’d expect from your favorite cheesesteak! Only this time, the peppers, onions and provolone you love are smothering ground turkey instead of beef! You’ve got to give it a try! This one is bound to satisfy the meat-lovers in your family! Looking for something perfect to go on the side? Try our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips!

Recipe: Philly Cheese Turkey Sloppy Joes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 open-face sandwich

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 small onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

¼ cup steak sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

4 whole grain sandwich buns

8 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

Instructions

Preheat the broiler and lay out an unlined and ungreased baking sheet. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Add the turkey, onion, and bell pepper, breaking the turkey up with a wooden spoon. Cook until it is all cooked through and the onions are translucent, about 8-10 minutes. Stir in the steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Season with salt and pepper, and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Lay the buns on the baking sheet, and spoon about ½ cup of the meat mixture on each of them. Top the meat mixture with 1 slice of cheese, and broil for 1 minute, or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 open-face sandwich):

Calories: 211

Calories from fat: 78

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 50mg

Sodium: 493mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 20g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

