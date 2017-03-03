Peter Dinklage and Wife Erica Schmidt Expecting Second Child

A post shared by E! iBwotamasimbi (@ibwotamasimbi) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:37am PST

This Game of Thrones star is about to be a dad again!

According to Entertainment Tonight, Peter Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt, are getting ready to become parents for the second time.

The couple confirmed the sweet news to PEOPLE on Wednesday. The pair attended the opening night of All the Fine Boys, which Schmidt wrote and directed, and she cradled her baby bump as they walked the carpet.

Dinklage has been married to Schmidt since 2011. The two already have a 5-year-old daughter, though they’ve never revealed her name publicly.

Congratulations to the couple!

