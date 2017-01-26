Peta Murgatroyd Balances Breast Milk Pumping and Getting Glam Like a Star

Multitasking mum duties. Can’t stop the pump. 🐄🐄 I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon! ❤ A photo posted by (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Peta Murgatroyd is becoming a pro at multitasking her mom duties, E! News reports.

The Dancing With the Stars pro posted a censored selfie on Instagram Wednesday showing herself pumping breast milk, while getting hair and makeup done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Multitasking mum duties. Can’t stop the pump,” she captioned the photo, adding, “I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon!”

Earlier this month, Murgatroyd and her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child together, son Shai. The couple has yet to share a photo of their newborn’s face. However, almost two weeks ago, the doting father shared a blurred photo of Shai sleeping in his crib.

“To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here,” he wrote. “#ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood.”

To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here 😝 #ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

Related:

Peta Murgatroyd Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome New Baby

Peta Murgatroyd Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message for Maksim Chmerkovskiy