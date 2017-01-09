Parents Get Married at Children’s Hospital With Their Preemie Son

This couple couldn’t think of a better place to get married than with their preemie son in the chapel of Texas Children’s Hospital on New Year’s Day, Inside Edition reports.

Nguyen and Phil De Carlos wanted their struggling son, Lucas, to be apart of their special day, especially during their difficult time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lucas was delivered via C-section on October 28 only six months into Nguyen’s pregnancy, weighing just one pound and 12 ounces. The growing boy is now four pounds and four ounces, but is still fighting for his life.

“Every day we just pray,” Lucas’ mom said. “And everyday we’re here with him.”

The couple lives every day as if it was the last and that is why they wanted to get married while Lucas was still in the hospital.

“We love him… and we want him to be part of this,” his mother said.

Related:

Our Favorite Celebrity Weddings of 2016

Watch: Nurses Sing Christmas Carol to NICU Preemie

Mom Forms Organization to Sew Free Clothes for NICU Babies