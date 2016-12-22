Oprah Winfrey Down More Than 40 Pounds: See How She Did It

Oprah Winfrey is showing off her slim figure in a new Weight Watchers commercial, revealing that she has lost over 40 pounds since joining the program last year.

“I can honestly tell you I struggle no more,” the 62-year-old media mogul says. “I live well while losing weight. It is easier than it’s ever been.”

Oprah also says she’s been able to still eat her favorite foods while on the program.

“I’ve eaten everything I love — tacos, pasta — I’ve never felt deprived.”

We love Oprah’s healthy mindset on portion control and moderation. Will you give her method a go? Share in the comments below.

