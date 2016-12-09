Olivia Wilde Rocks the ‘Toycracker’ Red Carpet 2 Months After Baby #2

Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet of Target's Toycracker premiere on Wednesday, glowing all the way. This makes the first public appearance since having her second child and first daughter, Daisy, with hubby Jason Sudeikis.

While she has been away from the red carpets and big screens, Wilde has been posting many the adorable selfie (or brelfie, aka breastfeeding selfie) to Instagram.

My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 24, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

We love how open Wilde is about parenting!

Ultimate cliché status reached. Pumping milk into mason jars ✔️. Ran out of storage bags. Rookie move. Big thanks to the plant for really perking up for this photo. Also thanks to the Airbnb owner for the use of said mason jars. #pumped A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

While Wilde is a big believer in the benefits of breastfeeding, she's also the first one to say that it's not for everyone.

"It should be a choice for everyone," the 32-year-old said. "I don't like the idea of breastfeeding being forced on anyone or anyone feeling guilty,"

She continued, "[Breastfeeding] is not easy — it's messy. Like 90 percent of the time you are soaked in milk. It is a difficult thing. But it is, personally for me, a great experience."

The benefits of breastfeeding are almost endless: breast milk contains nutrients and antibodies essential for the baby and can help prevent health problems (including babies having a smaller chance of developing diabetes or obesity later in life). And that's just for the baby!

Postpartum moms might choose to breastfeed because it's convenient, can help take off some of that baby weight, and it could even lower the risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and diabetes.

That's not to say that any mother who does not (or cannot) breastfeed is making a wrong choice. Infant formula is a healthy choice and contains all the essential nutrients as breastmilk. Formula feeding your baby can mean that you'll get more help (since anyone can do it). Plus, babies digest formula slower than they do breastmilk. That means less feeding and changing!

But like Olivia Wilde said, no mom should feel guilty for not choosing to breastfeed.