If the beauty product industry is one thing, it is trendy. Marketing schemes utilize trends in beauty products to their highest potential, which means we see trends come and go almost weekly. Whether it’s products that promise to induce a calming effect on your body, or products that contain jojoba beads to safely exfoliate your skin, some trends are huge one day and forgotten the next. Some trendy nutrition boosters found in the health and diet world are making their way over the beauty product world, but we have a feeling that these “nutritious” beauty products are here to stay.

Ginseng: We know that ginseng is often found in energy drinks because it can perk you up in an instant, but what if you applied that same concept to your skin? Ginseng is said to fight dullness and puffiness in your skin, stimulating it to increase activity in the skin cells. Applying products like GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream in the morning can give your eyes an all-day boost.

Probiotics: When you think of probiotics do you think Greek yogurt? It’s time to reconsider your definition of those little live bacteria, because not only can they do wonders for your digestion, but they can also prevent pimples and calm flare-ups. They help to maintain a healthy balance of organisms in your gut, which means they can also neutralize harmful bacteria on your face. Try Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Treatment Mask for smoother skin.

Kombucha: You might know about the health benefits of kombucha tea, but did you know that it can correct blotchiness and prevent acne? It is technically a mold, and can act similarly to a probiotic, which is to say that it keeps bacteria in check. Although kombucha is a widely unresearched product thus far, many swear by its health benefits. Try EmerginC Scientific Organics Kombucha Cleanser for clear skin.

Vitamin D: You may have noticed that a healthy dose of sunshine can do wonders for your acne; imagine what a surface application of vitamin D could do! Think: redness and wrinkle reducer. It works as an antioxidant and redness reducer and usually comes in a serum. Although it can be a bit pricey, you at least know that you’re slathering on vitamin D instead of a bunch of chemicals! Check out Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Active Vitamin D Serum-Oil.

Omegas: We know that omegas are full of good fats that will hydrate your skin, but there’s only so much salmon you can eat until you start to permanently reek of fish. Topically applying the fatty acids in omegas fill in the gaps in between the lipids in your skin, which prevents moisture from evaporating and also helps with dryness and flakiness. Check out Nude ProGenius Treatment Oil for glowing, hydrated skin!