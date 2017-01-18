Nutritionist-Approved Healthy Desserts

If you’ve got a mean sweet tooth, you know the struggle of trying to eat a balanced diet and wanting all the ice cream, all the time. While we’re all trying to cut down on processed foods and added sugar, constantly denying yourself a sugar fix is a surefire way to lose your mind — and eventually polish off an entire pint of Half Baked Ben & Jerry’s in 10 minutes flat. Women’s Health asked a few nutritionists to share their go-to healthy dessert recipes — none of which will result in a sugar crash.

1. Chocolate Avocado Mousse: “This super-decadent dessert is packed with healthy monounsaturated fats, so a little goes a long way,” says Alex Caspero, R.D. Here’s the recipe:

Videos by PopCulture.com

1 large avocado

¼ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or other milk)

2 tablespoons dark cocoa powder

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions: Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until thick and creamy. It should be the same texture as mousse.

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

2. Siggi’s Strawberry & Rhubarb Yogurt: Yogurt is packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics, but many brands are also bursting with sugar. “I love Siggi’s because it contains minimal sugar, but still tastes great,” says Caspero. You’ll get eight grams of sugar and 10 grams of protein in a 120 calorie serving, to be exact.

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

3. KIND Nuts & Spices Dark Chocolate Almond Mint Bar: Who needs a candy bar when you can nosh on choco-drizzled granola, instead? “This bar is based on whole nuts and has the satisfying duo of fiber and protein,” says Jackie Newgent, R.D. “Only five grams of sugar, but [it] tastes like dessert!”

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

4. Raspberry Cheesecake Jar: Cheesecake Factory addicts, rejoice. “This treat-in-a-jar has dramatically fewer calories, and plenty more protein and calcium than your average slice of cheesecake,” says Newgent. Score! Here’s how to whip it up at home:

½ cup low-fat cottage cheese

¾ teaspoon grated lemon zest

⅛ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon pure almond extract

1½ teaspoons pure maple syrup, divided

⅓ cup mashed fresh or thawed frozen raspberries

1 whole grain graham cracker sheet, crumbled

Instructions: In a small bowl, stir together the cottage cheese, lemon zest, extracts, and 1 teaspoon of the maple syrup. In a separate small bowl, stir together the raspberries and remaining ½ teaspoon maple syrup. Add the graham cracker crumbs to an eight-ounce jar. Top with the cottage cheese mixture, then raspberry mixture, and serve or chill for later.

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

>> Recipe: Petite Cherry Cheesecakes

5. Peanut Butter Banana Bites: “These organic banana bites are simply delish and the new peanut butter flavor is to die for,” says Mitzi Dulan, R.D. Banana and PB are pretty much the all-star couple of healthy sweet treats. Hello, potassium!

(Photo: Photo Courtesy of Women’s Health)

To see the rest of the nutritionist-approved healthy desserts, click here!

>> Check out ALL of our healthy desserts by clicking here!