Natalie Portman Dishes on Whether or Not Baby No. 2 Will be a Good Luck Charm for Awards Season

When Natalie Portman won her Best Actress Oscar for her work in Black Swan back in 2011, she was pregnant with her and husband Benjamin Millepied’s first child, son Aleph. Now, she’s pregnant with their second child and is already garnering Oscar buzz for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in the upcoming biopic Jackie.

The actress recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about whether or not she thinks her upcoming arrival will help her nab another coveted trophy, sharing that she views babies as good luck in all areas of life.

“I think they’re good luck charms in life,” Portman said of her children. “They’re the best things. The best main miracles.”

“I don’t necessarily connect it [to winning an Oscar],” she added. “But it is certainly a joy.”

Despite this, Portman did admit that she’s “superstitious,” sharing that she was excited to hear early praise for Jackie, which follows the former First Lady’s time in the White House and the aftermath of John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

“It’s obviously flattering to have positive response to the film because that’s what you want when you’re making a film is to have audiences relate to something emotionally and be moved by it and [have it] connect with people,” Portman said. “That’s what you dream about when you’re making something.”

Jackie arrives in theaters Dec. 2.