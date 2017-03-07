Must-See Video Inspires Women to Bare It All and Own Their ‘Belly Jelly’

Who’s ready to own their belly jelly? The Movemeant Foundation has just launched a new campaign that has will leave you feeling empowered and proud to be jiggling!

The new #bellyjelly campaign is encouraging women to take their shirts off at the gym and embrace their stomachs, because it’s what’s inside that counts: “strength, grace and grit.”

“We’re radically honest about our bodies,” the campaign says on its website. “We bare our #bellyjelly to show others that it’s strength, grace and grit that lies underneath. We move hard. We sweat harder. To start a revolution where we feel powerful in the skin we’re in.”

Will you be baring your #bellyjelly at the gym today? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

