Mom Shares Raw, Honest Postpartum Photo With Inspiring Message

Becoming a mother is nothing short of a miracle. It’s a crazy, amazing experience unlike any other but the emotional rollercoaster certainly doesn’t end once the baby has arrived.

After going through everything your body endures during a pregnancy, new moms have to enter the battlefield of motherhood while coping with an entirely new body, one they didn’t have nine months ago. Postpartum body struggles are the real deal, but mom Sabrina Ewell decided to embrace her postpartum body in an amazing way with a stunning Instagram post full of raw emotion and a new perspective on beauty and loving your body as a mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Opens up About Motherhood and the Aftermath From Her Battle With Postpartum Depression

“Deep breath… So this is me… in all my 19 year postpartum glory… I thought this was baggage for so many years,” Ewell wrote in the caption. “But I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery for the last 2 years, and the universe has lined me up with thoughts, circumstances, and people that have allowed me to connect with my authentic self.”

According to Scary Mommy, messages like the one Ewell is spreading are more than needed because elementary girls, ages 6-12 are concerned about getting fat in alarmingly increasing percentages.

“I want women to embrace and love themselves, focusing on all their haves and not the have nots. I want to help open up society’s view on normality and diversity. Seeing photos like this in media gives women the permission to be exactly who they are without having to compromise themselves,” Ewell said. “Do you know how many years of self-doubt I could have avoided if I saw a tummy that looked anything like mine on tv or the Internet?”

As women, we are constantly reminded that our bodies are not enough and of all the many ways in which they can “fail” when we don’t kill ourselves to meet the unrealistic standards set before us. So you go Ewell, we hope your body love will inspire more mothers and women to love the skin they’re in right here, right now.

[H/T / Instagram / @sereneradianceyoga]

Related:

This Mom of Triplets Is Showing Off Her Postpartum Belly for the Best Reason Ever

Man Writes Heartfelt Facebook Post After Losing His Wife to Postpartum Depression