Mom Shares Raw, Honest Postpartum Photo With Inspiring Message

Deep breath… So this is me… in all my 19 year postpartum glory… I thought this was baggage for so many years. Contemplated tummy tucks numerous times. Had people give me home remedies to “fix” it that never worked. Felt ashamed because I didn’t look like societal norms… But I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery for the last 2 years, and the universe has lined me up with thoughts, circumstances, and people that have allowed me to connect with my authentic self. I no longer look to societal norms to define who the fuck I am. I am unapologetically me in my bikinis as I do handstands on the beach because I’m the shit. Fuck your photoshopped imagery because your bullshit no longer applies to me. ✌🏽 #Repost @expressionsuntold___ with @repostapp ・・・ Why be ashamed? A life grew inside of you that gives humanity hope of change. You felt things that I as a man will never understand. Even when you first held your baby girl or boy it was nothing similar to when they lay in their father’s hands. Your body changed and so did you. It became a look into the past of what you went through. You grew mentally and emotionally and your spirit was taken to places you didn’t think it would ever go. Your breasts may sit differently. Your ass may not be as thick as it once was. But why should it be when you gave so much of yourself to help all of us. A sacrifice of sorts if you choose to see it that way. But to me your body now is exactly how it’s supposed to be. So don’t be ashamed. Don’t hide your changes from the world that you and your sisters helped create. Be proud of your story. Be proud of your lines. Be proud of who you’ve chosen to be.. . . Muse: @sereneradianceyoga Photo by @expressionsuntold___ #sereneradianceyoga #blackgirlmagic #notashamed #motherhood #stretchmarks #society #selfhatred #selflove #blessed #tigerstripes #badgeofhonor #postpartum #postpartumbody #pregnancy
Becoming a mother is nothing short of a miracle. It’s a crazy, amazing experience unlike any other but the emotional rollercoaster certainly doesn’t end once the baby has arrived.
After going through everything your body endures during a pregnancy, new moms have to enter the battlefield of motherhood while coping with an entirely new body, one they didn’t have nine months ago. Postpartum body struggles are the real deal, but mom Sabrina Ewell decided to embrace her postpartum body in an amazing way with a stunning Instagram post full of raw emotion and a new perspective on beauty and loving your body as a mother.
“Deep breath… So this is me… in all my 19 year postpartum glory… I thought this was baggage for so many years,” Ewell wrote in the caption. “But I’ve been on a journey of self-discovery for the last 2 years, and the universe has lined me up with thoughts, circumstances, and people that have allowed me to connect with my authentic self.”
According to Scary Mommy, messages like the one Ewell is spreading are more than needed because elementary girls, ages 6-12 are concerned about getting fat in alarmingly increasing percentages.
“I want women to embrace and love themselves, focusing on all their haves and not the have nots. I want to help open up society’s view on normality and diversity. Seeing photos like this in media gives women the permission to be exactly who they are without having to compromise themselves,” Ewell said. “Do you know how many years of self-doubt I could have avoided if I saw a tummy that looked anything like mine on tv or the Internet?”
As women, we are constantly reminded that our bodies are not enough and of all the many ways in which they can “fail” when we don’t kill ourselves to meet the unrealistic standards set before us. So you go Ewell, we hope your body love will inspire more mothers and women to love the skin they’re in right here, right now.
