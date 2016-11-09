Mom Line Severinsen Turns Pregnancy Realities Into Hilarious Cartoons

A repost since it’s my birthday and I can’t drink😝 9 months without alcohol😁 + a few months after A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Mar 29, 2015 at 4:28am PDT

Line Severinsen is mom to two kids, so she’s no stranger to the realities of pregnancy and parenting. To help illustrate those honest moments, the Norway-based mom began sharing hilarious and spot-on images of various pregnancy experiences that women just don’t talk about very much.

From cravings to swelling to parenting, Severinsen’s Instagram account covers it all.

Have you had any pregnancy cravings?🍰🍫🍦🍡🍭 #preggoproblems A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Aug 12, 2015 at 1:36am PDT

When you are so swollen that you look like the Michelin man😝 #pregnant #secondtrimester #thirdtrimester #pregnancyhumor A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Oct 20, 2015 at 12:59pm PDT

This always happens when I’m about to leave the house… 😩 #backtowork #kosogkaos A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Mar 3, 2016 at 11:30am PST

“It started as a personal diary. I was so excited to have the experience of carrying a child,” Severinsen told Us Weekly.

The mom to Maia, 4, and Mathias, 17 months, started the drawings in 2012 after realizing that pregnancy wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“I had morning sickness and found it very hard to function normally around people when I was throwing up all the time,” the illustrator explained. “So I grabbed my pencils and got through it with a good dose of humor!”

Are anyone a furry 🐵?! Oh those lovely pregnancy hormones🙈 #preggoproblems #pregnancyhumor A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Sep 22, 2015 at 11:06am PDT

Crazy pregnancy hormones👹 #pregnancy #firsttrimester #secondtrimester and #thirdtrimester A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Apr 9, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

Severinsen’s drawings also include hilarious captions like “The Best Thing About Choosing a Name Is Realizing How Many People You Hate,” and we’re pretty sure plenty of moms can relate to her honest and hilarious musings.

Severinsen’s book, I’m So Pregnant: An Illustrated Look at the Ups and Downs, and Everything in Between, of Pregnancy, will be released in March and is available for presale on Amazon.

Check out a few more of Severinsen’s illustrations below!

Selfie after birth😍 #stretchmarks #strekkmerke #pregnantgirlproblems #pregnantlife #graviditet A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on Feb 6, 2015 at 2:45pm PST

The art of multitasking! Based on a comment by @mabr8 who said that sometimes it feels like you need to have ten arms and legs in order to get anything done🙆🏼 #supermom A photo posted by 👩🏼 Line Severinsen (@kosogkaos) on May 18, 2016 at 11:51am PDT