Mom Who Had Three Kids in 11 Months Shares Honest Pics of Postpartum Belly

One mom who had three children in 11 months is showing off an honest photo of her postpartum belly.

Eliza Curby, from Sydney, Australia, had her first baby, daughter Charlie, in January of 2016. Six weeks later, she was pregnant again — with twins.

And on Christmas eve of that same year, newborn twin boys Jack and Wolfe joined their 11-month-old sister.

“I do feel like I have triplets — Irish triplets!” Curby told the Daily Mail.

Curby runs a blog called Twingenuity, where she offers her fresh takes on motherhood, and on Tuesday, she shared a pretty darn honest photo of her belly nine months postpartum.

She wrote that she feels beautiful in her own skin, even if it doesn’t conform to society’s beauty standards.

“Just because.. Because I’m not embarrassed of the scars my body now carries,” she wrote in the caption. “Because I’m proud of what my body has done for me. because many women feel the need to hide it. Because famous women post ‘look at my body just three weeks postpartum’ and portray unrealistic images of what it means to be a mother. Because I feel beautiful in my own skin — even if there’s alottt of it! Because beauty takes many forms.”

Her post struck a chord with many moms — and dads. One man wrote, “Beautiful. My wife worries sometimes about her mum-tum; I’ve never found her more attractive than as a Mum. Her body is testament to the miracle that is pregnancy.”

“It takes courage to be so raw and real nowadays. Thank you for speaking out loud for so many women,” wrote one woman.

“How real and inspiring, a body is a body it is always beautiful no matter what,” wrote another.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @twingenuity.co