Mom Comes up With Hilariously Savage ‘Eviction Notice’ Pregnancy Announcement

This mom has a no-nonsense approach to parenting and it is hilarious.

When it was time for Sharana and Aaron Horton to announce their second pregnancy, the couple came up with a clever way to share the news.

They posted an “eviction notice” on their 14-month-old daughter Summer Rayne’s crib.

“EVICTION NOTICE: Please Note That Your “Only-Child” Status Will Expire Within 18 Weeks. You are required to VACATE the Premises as a New Tenant is Expected on June 25, 2017. -Thanks, Management aka Mommy and Da Da,” the adorable note reads. They tacked it to their daughter’s bed alongside an ultrasound picture.

They even managed to capture a moment when their little one was crying.

The parents also shared the news that the new baby is a boy. Congratulations to these funny parents and the big-sister-to-be!

