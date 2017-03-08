Miss Universe Contestant Just Shut Down Those Fat-Shaming Comments for Good

Sierra Bearchell has gained weight since making her pageant debut, and Miss Canada is proud of her body.

Bearchell, who will compete for the Miss Universe title Sunday night, has been fighting back against body-shaming trolls on Instagram.

“I was recently asked, ‘What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points,’” Bearchell wrote on Instagram.

“This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before.”

In another post, she admitted to limiting her caloric intake, even though it wasn’t making her any happier. “To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough. No matter how little I ate and how much weight I lost, I constantly compared myself to others and felt like I could still lose more. My mental perception did not match the physical body I saw in the mirror.”

Eventually, Bearchell realized the key to self confidence doesn’t lie with her physical body.

“My body is not naturally lean and that’s okay. I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me,” she says. “This is who I am right now and I’m okay with it, so you should be too.”

